Community Notes

Best in biz: On Thursday, February 24, the Chamber will celebrate 12 years of Excellence in Business for Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park. [Press release]

Dumfries to Kings Dominion: Drivers can expect mobile work zones to remove storm debris from shoulders and median in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties this week. [Press release]

New badges: Residents of Fauquier County and the cities of Fredericksburg and Harrisonburg were among the 58 new Virginia State Police (VSP) Troopers who officially graduated on Friday. [Press release]

Fewer homes sold: A total of 761 homes were sold in Prince William County in December 2021, a decrease of 8.3 percent compared to December 2020 at 830. [Press release]

New vets center: Delegate Briana Sewell has introduced House Bill 432, asking Virginia’s Department of Veteran Services to create a veterans care center in the eastern portion of Northern Virginia. [Insidenova.com]