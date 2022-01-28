Community Notes

NASA chooses Manassas students: A team of students from Metz Middle School was selected as one of 57 winners in an inaugural nationwide challenge designed to attract, engage and prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals. [Press release]

Prince William libraries an innovator: The Urban Libraries Council announced Prince William Public Libraries as one of 10 Top Innovators during the 2021 Innovations Celebration held virtually on January 21. [Press release]

Whole Foods announced: Prince William County could get its first Whole Foods Market as part of a new development proposed but not yet approved for Dale City. [Prince William Times]