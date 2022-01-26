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Stafford kills 2nd attempt at mask repeal, adds more school days after recent snow

By Potomac Local News
Parents gathered outside the Stafford County Public Schools headquarters to demand the School Board give parents options to send their child to school without a facemask. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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