News Stafford kills 2nd attempt at mask repeal, adds more school days after recent snow By Potomac Local News Published January 26, 2022 at 1:30PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:44AM Parents gathered outside the Stafford County Public Schools headquarters to demand the School Board give parents options to send their child to school without a facemask. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Coronavirus #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools