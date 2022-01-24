News Stafford parents protest mask mandates, walk children to school By Potomac Local News Published January 24, 2022 at 1:00PM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 8:45AM A group of children waits with parents outside Margaret Brent Elementary School in Stafford County, waiting to be admitted to class without face masks. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Coronavirus #Locals Only #News #Stafford County Public Schools