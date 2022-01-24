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Stafford parents protest mask mandates, walk children to school

By Potomac Local News
A group of children waits with parents outside Margaret Brent Elementary School in Stafford County, waiting to be admitted to class without face masks. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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