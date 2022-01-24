Community Notes

Unlikely support: Chesterfield Sen. Amanda Chase has been kicked out of her local Republican party, left the chamber’s Republican Caucus and faced formal censure for baseless claims of election fraud, a vote that saw Republican colleagues openly criticize her on the Senate floor. That hasn’t stopped many of them from supporting her bills to roll back COVID-19 protective measures. [Virginia Mercury]

Volunteer Opportunities: For those who want to give back to the community, several volunteer opportunities are open in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park. [Press release]

Hot spots: Here’s a list of travel hot spots in the Stafford County and Fredericksburg areas this week [VDOT press release]