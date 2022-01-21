Community Notes

Cutting hours: Beginning Monday, January 24, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will adjust daily opening hours to noon at its 395 stores. [Press release]

Privilege bingo A Fairfax County Public Schools curriculum has students play “privilege” bingo, giving them privilege points if they are white, male, employed or “involved in extra curricular [sic] activities,” or “feel represented in the media.” [The Daily Wire]

Angry about buses: Prince William County Supervisor Victor S. Angry has been elected Chairman of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) Board for 2022. [Press release]

More money: Prince William County Schools are looking to stay competitive in the tight market for educational support staff. [Insidenova.com]