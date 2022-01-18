Community Notes

New hours: The Smithsonian Institution announced Monday that many of its museums and the zoo will have new hours starting on Tuesday, January 18. [WJLA-TV]

Looking ahead: Virginia’s new Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears presided over the Senate for the first time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Earle-Sears, who is the first woman of color to be sworn into a statewide office, made her debut as debates surrounding race and education are coming to a boil. [WRIC-TV]

College-age substitutes: In the wake of a growing national teacher shortage, Fairfax County Public Schools are turning to local colleges and universities to fill vacant positions. [Insidenova.com]

Cheers for SCOTUS: Members of Virginia’s business community applauded a U.S. Supreme Court decision that temporarily blocked a federal regulation designed to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers pending a ruling on the legislation. [The Center Square]