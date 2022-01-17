Community Notes

Face mask opt out: Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed nine Executive Orders and two Executive Directives at the Virginia State Capitol, acting on several of his Day One promises to Virginians. [Press release]

Plastic bag confusion: Residents in Stafford and Spotsylvania have become a lot more familiar with the commissioners of the revenue in their counties since Jan. 1. [Fredericksburg.com]

Work zones: Several highway work zones are planned this week. Know where they are. [Virignia Department of Transportation]

New hires: The Fredericksburg Nationals have hired three more staffers as they prepare for the 2022 season. [Press release]