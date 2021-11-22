New discounts offered as we push for 100 new members

$10, $8, $7.

We’re offering promotions on multiple membership plans in our push for 100 new members by the end of the year.

Here’s a simple breakdown.

$10 a month forever — Save 25% of our Quarterly Plan for the life of your membership (after 10-day free trial, billed $30 every three months indefinitely, average monthly cost $10, cancel any time) — Don’t Wait! Offer ends November 30: https://potomaclocal.memberful.com/checkout?plan=70011&coupon=Deal10

$8 a month — Save 20% on our popular Annual Plan (after 10-day free trial, billed at $96, average monthly cost $8, renews annually at $120, cancel any time) — Offer Ends December 31: https://potomaclocal.memberful.com/checkout?plan=70010&coupon=YearEnd21

$7 a month — Enjoy our Two-Year Plan at its regular price (billed once every two years, average monthly cost $7, cancel any time): https://potomaclocal.memberful.com/checkout?plan=70027

No matter which plan you choose, each comes with a 10-day FREE trial so you can try it before you buy. You can cancel any time.

As you know, our members support our journalism, ensuring we’re there at local government meetings providing watchdog reporting.

We are the eyes and ears reporting on the decisions and the people who shape our communities.

In turn, our members get 100% access to our local journalism, exclusive access to forums and events.

They are tipped first to special promotions offered by our local business supporting advertisers.

Thank you for your continued support during the past 11 years.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News