For our local leaders, it’s about priorities, and your money

During the final weeks of the year, local leaders list what they want state legislators to focus on during the upcoming General Assembly session in Richmond.

Some might call it “bringing home the bacon.”

They host dinners or early-morning breakfast meetings with state legislators, which serve as an opportunity for local leaders to get representatives’ undivided attention.

At Potomac Local News, it’s an opportunity for us to report on the direction our community is headed, shining a light on what our locally-elected leaders view as priorities and how they want to spend our tax money.

In recent weeks, I’ve written about the fight to maintain protections for police, provide more cash for local schools, and first-time homebuyers, and allow localities to crack down on car muffler noise.

We rely on you, our readers, to support our reporting efforts to keep you informed and engaged in your community.

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