Occoquan announces Christmas season events

The Town of Occoquan and Occoquan Business Partners is pleased to announce the lineup for the annual HolidayFest in historic Occoquan. There will be plenty of shopping, entertainment, and family fun planned for this magical time of year.

ANNUAL TOWN TREE LIGHTING & SHOP LATE NIGHT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Historic District

Shop Occoquan throughout the day, while enjoying visits from Santa. When you #shopsmall and #shoplocal, you’re supporting your neighborhood artists, shop keeps, restaurant owners and their hardworking staff. Businesses are busy curating unique holiday selections just for you. Many businesses will be open until 8 pm or later this evening.

After you’ve had a bite to eat and checked some names off that gift-giving list, join us at 8 pm in front of Town Hall (314 Mill Street) for our annual holiday tree lighting. Mayor Earnie Porta will officiate this time-honored tradition as Occoquan residents and visitors gather to kick off the holiday season.

There will be a free shuttle service 12 pm-8:30 pm from the Rt 123/Old Bridge commuter lot.

HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4, 11 am-8 pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5, 11 am-4 pm

River Mill Park

This year, our Holiday Artisan Market transforms River Mill Park into a magical holiday shopping experience. Join us on December 4 & 5 when artisans and craft persons will offer original, handmade work in a full range of media. From handmade bath and body

products, candles, gourmet food products, and home décor to fine art and jewelry, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list–and maybe something for yourself too.

Free shuttle service from the commuter lot at 123 and Old Bridge Road will be available December 4, 11 am to 9 pm, and December 5, 11 am to 5 pm.

VISIT WITH SANTA

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

Visit Santa while you are in town. The big guy will arrive by boat at the town dock at

Mamie Davis Park (202 Mill Street) on December 4 at 10:30 am. Kids of all ages are then invited to escort Santa to River Mill Park (458 Mill Street). He will be ready to visit with families from 11 am to 1:30 pm both market days.

SWEETS WITH SANTA

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

River Mill Park

From 4 pm-7 pm on December 4, fire pits will be burning and ready to roast some marshmallows. S’more packets and hot cocoa will be available for purchase and Santa may make an appearance too.

SHOP, DINE, & WIN! CONTEST

NOVEMBER 20 – DECEMBER 12

Historic District

Shop and dine at your favorite Occoquan businesses for a chance to win $1,600+ in Occoquan business gift cards. Over 30 businesses are participating:

Anewed Soul Designs

Art A La Carte Gallery

Artists’ Undertaking Gallery

Babba and Me

Ballywhack Shack

Bar J Chili Parlor

D’Roccos Grille

Forever Young

Gift & Gather

Glory Be

Grind N Crepe

Hitchcock Paper Co.

Jerry’s Occoquan Jewelers

Leaf & Petal

Madigan’s Waterfront

Man Overboard Enterprises

Marin Woodturning

Nazbros

Organic Allure

Patriot Scuba

Potomac Chocolate

Puzzle Palooza Etc

Sincerely Yours Stained Glass Studio

So Bohemian

So Olive

The Loft Gallery

The Reclaimed Treasures

The Spot on Mill Street

theOCQ.com

Third Base Pizza & Frozen Custard

VanEch Studio Home & Garden

Zorba’s Grill

A CHRISTMAS CAROL STAGED READING

DECEMBER 11 AT 3PM & 5PM

DECEMBER 12 AT 3PM & 5PM

River Mill Park

Get in the holiday spirit with a festive production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This staged reading from Castaways Repertory Theatre will take place outdoors in River Mill Park at 458 Mill Street. Tickets are $5 for adults/youth; ages 12 and under are free. Bring camp chairs and dress appropriately for an outdoor performance. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

LETTERS TO SANTA

NOVEMBER 20 – DECEMBER 24

Drop your letter to Santa in our North Pole mailboxes at Town Hall (314 Mill Street) or Hitchcock Paper Co. (125 Mill Street). Free coloring and fill-in Santa letters with envelopes will be available to kids of all ages at Hitchcock Paper Co. If you include a return address, Santa will send a personalized letter back.