[Updated November 17] A woman charged in the death of a 74-year-old man faces more charges today.

From Prince William police:

After throwing the phone, the accused then fled the area, leaving the victim in the street. After consultation with Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained additional arrest warrants for the accused.

On Tuesday, November 16, the investigation revealed that after striking the victim, the accused initially stopped and approached him as he laid injured in the roadway. When the victim attempted to use his phone, the accused took the phone and threw it, preventing him from calling for emergency services.

The victim was struck at 7:16 p.m. Monday, November 15, while walking in the area of Route 28 and Connor Drive, near Manassas.

Prince William police tell us:

On November 15 at 7:16PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Centreville Rd. near Conner Dr. near Manassas to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Centreville Rd., when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The driver of the Sonata continued driving off the roadway and onto the median before fleeing the area. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

During the investigation, officers located the striking vehicle in the area of Burlington Ct. Officers also identified a woman who was driving at the time of the collision. Following the investigation, the driver, identified as Keiry Beatriz ALVAREZ CONTRERAS, was arrested. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Jose Pastor MANZANARES, 74, of Manassas Park

Arrested on November 15:

Keiry Beatriz ALVAREZ CONTRERAS, 23, of 8331 Highland St. in Manassas

Charged with felony hit & run and no operator’s license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $10,000 Bond