After a collision, driver obstructs photo, flees crash scene

A driver who rear-ended another driver in North Stafford and fled the scene didn’t want anyone to see his license plate, said authorities.
From the Stafford sheriff’s office:
Can You Identify?
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run which occurred at the intersection of Brafferton Boulevard and Garrisonville Road on November 11 at 10:08 a.m.
The suspect struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle while he was stopped in the left turning lane at the traffic light. The victim attempted to take a photo of the suspect’s license plate and the suspect moved to block the photo.
The suspect is a Hispanic male with brown bushy hair driving a black older model Honda Civic. The paint is peeling off of the hood and the driver’s side mirror is black and the passenger’s side mirror is white.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M.L. Jacobeen at (540) 658-4400 or by email at [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.
Meanwhile, authorities are in search of a woman they said damaged a bathroom door during fast-food rage incident at a McDonalds.
From the county sheriff’s office:
Upset over the length of time it was taking to get her fast food order, the woman damaged a bathroom door before fleeing the scene.
On November 16 at 4:26 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett responded to a disturbance at the McDonalds, 545 Ferry Road. The report doesn’t indicate if there was a McRib on the order, but the hangry customer began yelling at staff for not expeditiously completing her order. The nettled nosher went on a full scale temper tantrum, repeatedly slamming the restroom door. The repeated slamming caused the automatic door closer to rip from the door.
The suspect is described as a white female in her thirties with dyed red hair with brown roots, wearing a striped sweat shirt and red/purple yoga pants. She fled the scene in a red Mitsubishi SUV. Deputy Jett has the tag for the suspect vehicle and is working to identify the culprit.
She will face vandalism charges once she is identified.
More from the Stafford sheriff’s office:
DRUGS
Paradise Court, 11/16, 6:03 p.m. Deputy B.E. Vaughn responded for a warrant service. The deputy located the suspect, Patricia Mentzer, 29, of Stafford, who was wanted for failure to appear. Controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession. Mentzer was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and served the outstanding warrant. She was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
WEAPONS
Timber Lake Street & Providence Street, 11/16, 1:45 p.m. Deputies responded to the area for a report of shots fired. No victims were located and no property damaged was reported.
LARCENY
Elmsley Lane, 11/16, 9:22 a.m. Plumbing and construction supplies were stolen from a home under construction. There were no signs of forced entry. The theft is believed to have occurred between 3:30 p.m. on November 15 and 6:30 a.m. on November 16.