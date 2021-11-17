After a collision, driver obstructs photo, flees crash scene

Can You Identify?

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run which occurred at the intersection of Brafferton Boulevard and Garrisonville Road on November 11 at 10:08 a.m.

The suspect struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle while he was stopped in the left turning lane at the traffic light. The victim attempted to take a photo of the suspect’s license plate and the suspect moved to block the photo.

The suspect is a Hispanic male with brown bushy hair driving a black older model Honda Civic. The paint is peeling off of the hood and the driver’s side mirror is black and the passenger’s side mirror is white.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M.L. Jacobeen at (540) 658-4400 or by email at [email protected]. Tips can also be submitted by texting STAFFORD + your tip to 274-637.