Overturned car one of five DUI incidents over the weekend

At 9:25 p.m. Sunday, November 14, Stafford County Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to Hickory Ridge Drive and Morton Road near Falmouth for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle overturned on its side. Glass and debris from a trash can struck by the vehicle were scattered all over the roadway. The driver was able to exit the vehicle unharmed.

Deputy Taylor noticed Dupree smelled of alcoholic beverages. Field sobriety tests were administered.

Jason Dupree, 47, of Fredericksburg, is charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense within 10 years. He was held on a $1,000 secured bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police said.

Over this past weekend, deputies from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office made 5 DUI arrests, reports the sheriff’s office.