Bridge work to briefly delay traffic over the Rappahannock

The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled daytime lane closures and brief traffic stops on the Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock River this week.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, Route 3 Business will be reduced to one travel lane in both directions between Stafford County and Fredericksburg for repairs underneath the bridge.

To safely complete the work, crews will also have to stop all traffic intermittently at both approaches of the Chatham Bridge up to 15 minutes at a time. Emergency vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge during the work zone.

Weather permitting, Route 3 Business will be reduced from four to two travel lanes each day between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 15-minute full traffic stops will occur intermittently throughout the day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The daytime lane closures and brief stops will occur each day through Friday, Nov. 19.

While Chatham Bridge opened to vehicle traffic last month, repairs underneath the improved structure continued and are expected to be complete by April 2022.

A message board will be posted later today to warn drivers about the scheduled traffic stops.

Learn more about the $23.4 million Chatham Bridge improvement project online, and view the work zone construction camera here.