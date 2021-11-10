The Virignia election is over, and our job is just beginning

With the General Election in our rearview mirror, many have asked me, “is that the end to your busy season?”

The short answer: Our work is just beginning.

The Virginia Supreme Court is expected to drop newly proposed political district maps within the next 45 days. The new maps will change political representation in Northern Virginia — especially in Prince William County, which has grown by more than 80,000 people in the past 11 years.

And — you probably don’t want to hear this being it has been only a week since the statewide election — but voters could head to the polls again next year to vote for House of Delegates candidates. You’ll remember, those candidates were just on the ballot a week ago, but district boundary changes could mean they must run again next fall.

Of course, we’ll bring you the latest.

Looking back on the results of the November 2 General Election, in Stafford County, residents elected two new conservative members to its school board.

They’ll join another conservative voice, and a swing voter, who will who could all work together to change the course of education in the county that broke for Republican Glenn Youngkin by 11 points.

Education was a key issue in the election, as many parents said they felt the government overstepped its bounds regarding the material state schools are teaching their children.

We’ll be reporting on changes in our local schools.

Prince William County maintained its “blue” status by voting for Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who lost the election, choosing McAuliffe over Youngkin by 15 points.

While making inroads with voters this election cycle, the GOP failed to flip any House of Delegates controlled by Democrats.

Despite this, Republicans took control of the House of Delegates following two years of total Democratic control in Richmond, picking up seven seats in the house.

In Fredericksburg and Stafford, a million-dollar flip occurred in District 28 (as the campaigns raised over an unprecedented $1 million each) when Republican Tara Durant beat incumbent Democrat Joshua Cole.

With the election behind us, now it’s time for these new leaders to govern.

We’ll be watching and reporting every step of the way.

In the days to come, watch for exclusive interviews with Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Richard Anderson on how they flipped the state for the first time in 12 years.

As more data centers encroach in the rural areas, we’re also covering the changing landscape of our rural areas.

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