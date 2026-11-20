ATCC opened its 50,000-square-foot Centennial Biomanufacturing Center on University Boulevard in Manassas on Thursday, InsideNoVa reported.

The nonprofit, formally the American Type Culture Collection, invested more than $55 million in the center, with additional federal and state funding. The facility is expected to create up to 75 full-time jobs and will make and authenticate biological materials, including research models and reagents, for government, academic and industry partners.

Early projects include disease outbreak research with the National Institutes of Health and work tied to highly pathogenic avian influenza for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. ATCC has been headquartered in Prince William County since 1998.