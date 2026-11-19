Public comments read at the Oct. 19 Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee meeting called for more sidewalks, bike lanes and a bus stop near Stafford Junction, a nonprofit that serves low-income families in Stafford County.

No one spoke in person during the public hearings on the 2055 Long Range Transportation Plan project lists or during the general public involvement period. Staff read three comments submitted in advance. One came from a Stafford County resident who had applied for a course and praised the young people at information tables. A second Stafford County comment asked for more sidewalks and bike lanes; staff suggested it might relate to the Garrisonville area. The third was from Erica Brietta, office manager at Stafford Junction.

Brietta wrote that she was representing clients at or below the federal poverty level. The organization hosts community activities, tutoring, English as a second language classes and summer camps. She said a bus stop in front of or close to the facility at the intersection of Truslow Road and Enon Road in Stafford County would benefit the families who use those programs.

Stafford Junction is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based at 791 Truslow Road in Stafford County. It began in 2005 as Olde Forge Junction after a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office assessment found rising crime, poverty, domestic violence, substance abuse and needs among unsupervised children and non-English-speaking families in the Olde Forge community. It took its current name in 2009 as it expanded to other under-resourced neighborhoods. The group offers free after-school tutoring and mentoring, healthy-living programs, adult life-skills classes including ESL and GED preparation, and summer camps that include sports and STEAM activities. It focuses on children and families living at or below the poverty line and partners with churches, service agencies, schools and businesses. Executive Director Myriam Brown leads the organization.

The Policy Committee is the decision-making body for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which handles regional transportation planning and funding for Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania. The Oct. 19 meeting was held at 406 Princess Anne Street in Fredericksburg. The written comments were the only public input recorded on the long-range plan lists and general involvement that night.