Nine Manassas Park High School students with disabilities are working supervised shifts at Food Lion and CVS three days a week through the school’s EMPLOY program, the Manassas Journal reported.

The career-readiness program, started at the school in 2022, pairs classroom lessons with hands-on work and lets students earn credit toward graduation. Its four levels run from basic workplace expectations to unpaid community placements and, for students who land paid jobs, school credit for working.

Transition specialist Susan Barber said some students have turned the experience into jobs, including one hired by Food Lion last spring. She hopes to add more business partners.