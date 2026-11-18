Mary G. Porter Traditional School in Woodbridge has been named the best middle school in Northern Virginia and the second-best middle school in Virginia by U.S. News and World Report, the Prince William Times reported.

Pennington Traditional School, the county’s other traditional school, ranked No. 2 in Northern Virginia and No. 3 in the state, according to a Prince William County Public Schools news release. The rankings weigh student performance on state math and reading tests along with school demographics.

Families must apply to attend Porter and sign enrollment contracts that include volunteer hours, school rules and a uniform dress code.