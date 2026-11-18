Occoquan Town Council on November 17 approved a policy that designates a roughly 12-foot-by-10-foot area on the sloping western end of River Mill Park as a limited public forum for up to two privately sponsored temporary holiday displays. The displays, which may express religious, secular, cultural, or traditional holiday themes, are provided to the town at no cost.

Town staff handle installation, electrical connections, routine inspection, and removal. The season ordinarily runs from November 15 to January 15. Displays are limited in size, must meet outdoor construction and safety standards, and are selected by an impartial lottery if more than two qualifying applications are received. A sign at the site states that the displays are privately sponsored expressions and do not signify the town’s endorsement of any viewpoint.

Mayor Earnie W. Porta Jr. and Vice Mayor Jenn Loges are privately funding a menorah and a nativity scene for the space. At the council’s November 4 meeting, Porta noted that a menorah previously donated to the town was significantly damaged last year and that any replacement would need to come from private donations rather than town resources.

He directed staff to identify a location in River Mill Park where donated displays could be anchored against weather. The new policy, recommended by the town manager and town attorney, is administered by the town manager and is viewpoint-neutral.

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Full press release:

This is a request to approve a Holidays Display Public Forum Policy that establishes a designated area within River Mill Park for the temporary exhibition of privately sponsored holiday decorations and displays provided to the Town.

During its October 20th and November 4th meetings, Town Council discussed the establishment of a designated Holiday Display Public Forum within River Mill Park to accommodate privately sponsored holiday displays on public property. Further at its November 4th meeting, Council directed staff to identify an appropriate location within River Mill Park and develop a policy governing the placement, installation, and maintenance of holiday displays.

In response, staff identified an approximately 12-foot-wide by 10-foot-deep area at the western end of River Mill Park capable of accommodating up to two holiday displays. Staff also developed a proposed policy. Under the proposed policy, holiday displays would be provided to the Town, with installation and removal performed by Town staff. Displays would be required to meet established standards for professional construction, weather resistance, structural stability, and public safety. The Town Manager would be responsible for administering the policy and ensuring applications are evaluated in a fair, consistent, and viewpoint-neutral manner.

RIVER MILL PARK HOLIDAY DISPLAY LIMITED PUBLIC FORUM POLICY

Effective Date: 11/17/2026

1. Purpose

This policy establishes a designated area within River Mill Park for the temporary exhibition of privately sponsored and owned holiday decorations and displays provided to the Town. The policy is intended to accommodate private religious, secular, cultural, and other holiday expression while protecting park use, public safety, accessibility, and Town resources.

2. Designated Forum and Location

The Town Council establishes a limited public forum for temporary, privately sponsored holiday displays at the western end of River Mill Park, 458 Mill Street, Occoquan, Virginia. The designated display area is approximately 12 feet wide by 10 feet deep (120 square feet), on sloping outdoor terrain. A maximum of two (2) displays may be exhibited at any one time. The exact boundaries and approved positions shall be determined by the Town Manager. This designation does not authorize installations throughout the remainder of the park or diminish rights otherwise applicable to Town property.

3. Eligibility and Permitted Expression

Individuals, residents and nonresidents, civic or cultural groups, religious organizations, businesses, and other private entities may submit a proposed holiday display. Displays may contain religious, secular, cultural, historical, or traditional holiday expressions. Decisions shall be made without favoritism or discrimination based on the identity of a lawful viewpoint, the religious or nonreligious character of the display, or public disagreement with a message. The displays must meet the requirements of this policy.

4. Ownership and Responsibility

Approved displays shall be delivered to the Town at no cost to the Town. The title to the display materials remains with the private sponsor. Acceptance for display does not transfer ownership of the display materials to the Town. The Town, through its personnel or authorized contractors, shall exclusively perform placement, installation, connection to available electrical service, routine inspection, and removal. Sponsors may not install, modify, move, or remove a display without Town authorization. The Town may decline displays that exceed its documented installation capabilities, electrical capacity, staffing, equipment, or established program resources. All displays are provided at the sponsoring party’s risk. The Town shall not be responsible for theft, vandalism, weather related damage, deterioration, and/or other damage to or loss of displays. The Town shall not be required to insure, repair, or replace privately owned displays. Nothing in this section shall waive or otherwise limit any governmental immunity or legal defense available to the Town under Virginia law.

5. Annual Display Season

The display season shall ordinarily run from November 15th through January 15th of the following year. The Town Manager shall schedule delivery, installation, de-energizing, removal, and return based on staffing, weather, planned park events, and safety. Display authorization does not grant sponsors general access outside normal park hours.

6. Application and Selection

Sponsors should apply by October 15th for the upcoming display season. Applications shall identify the sponsor and contact person; include a photograph, drawing, or rendering; state overall width, depth, height, weight, construction and finish materials, base and stabilization method, electrical needs, and handling instructions. The Town Manager or designee shall review applications against published, objective physical and operational requirements and provide a written decision ordinarily within five business days after the application is complete. If more than two applications qualify, the Town shall select the two displayed installations by an impartial lottery. Approval does not guarantee placement in later years.

7. Technical Standards

All displays shall comply with the following technical specifications. In general, each display is limited to a 5 foot by 4 foot footprint, including bases and ballast, and 6 feet in height above the installed base. Displays must be constructed of outdoor rated, weather resistant materials, with a clean, finished, well maintained condition; handcrafted displays may qualify on the same basis as manufactured displays. Inflatable, air supported, or similar temporary decorative structures are not permitted. The Town Manager may approve equivalent materials or limited dimensional alternatives based solely on objective safety and site constraints. All supports must be stable on the sloped terrain and must not interfere with drainage or public access. Any lighting is subject to and must comply with Occoquan Town Code Sections 92.45 and 92.44(C).

8. Public Safety and Maintenance

The Town Manager shall determine the final positioning, base arrangements, installation methods, electrical connections, and protective clearances. The Town may disconnect, temporarily secure, or remove a display when reasonably necessary to address a documented safety hazard, severe weather, an emergency, or material noncompliance. Except where prompt action is required to protect people or property, the sponsor shall receive notice and a reasonable opportunity to correct a curable deficiency. The Town is not obligated to undertake repairs or expenditures related to the display.

9. Removal, Return and Abandonment

The Town shall remove installations after the display season. Displays shall be available for pickup by their owners at a location and time designated by the Town. Failure to collect the displays within five business days of such designated time for pickup shall be considered abandonment of the property. Any such abandoned property may be disposed of by the Town in any manner they deem appropriate in their sole discretion.

10. Identification and Disclaimer

The Town may post a uniform sign identifying this location as a community holiday display area, stating: “The displays in this area are privately sponsored expressions. Their inclusion does not signify the Town of Occoquan’s endorsement of any religious, cultural, philosophical, or other viewpoint.” Signs approved by the Town Manager may be placed in the community holiday display area identifying the sponsor of the display. The Town’s logistical installation and ordinary maintenance are not intended to adopt sponsors’ messages as Town speech. Official Town sponsored decorations elsewhere in the park shall be administered separately.

11. Indemnification and Hold Harmless

To the fullest extent permitted by law, any individual or organization permitted to display shall agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Town of Occoquan, its elected and appointed officials, employees, and agents from and against any claims, damages, liabilities, losses, or expenses, including reasonable attorney’s fees, arising from defective materials, improper construction, undisclosed hazards, or negligent acts or omissions of the sponsoring party associated with the display.

12. Appeals

An applicant may appeal a denial, condition, or revocation in writing within five business days of notice. A designated reviewer who did not make the initial determination shall review the application and objective grounds for the decision and issue a written determination ordinarily within five business days. An appeal does not restrict any legal remedy otherwise available.

13. Administration; Severability; Effective Date

The Town Manager may prescribe forms, additional technical details, delivery procedures, and safety inspections consistent with this policy. If any provision is found invalid, the remaining provisions shall continue to the extent permitted by law. This policy becomes effective upon Town Council adoption and remains effective until amended or repealed.