Prince William County Executive Chris Shorter has appointed Mandi Moseley as the county’s new Deputy County Executive for Mobility, Economic Growth and Resiliency.

Moseley, who has served the county for more than 13 years, was selected after a national recruitment process. She will begin transitioning into the role on Monday, Dec. 7, working alongside current Deputy County Executive Wade Hugh ahead of his retirement at the end of the year.

In the new post she will oversee Economic Development and Tourism, Planning, Transportation and Capital Construction, Public Works, and Development Services. She will also serve as the county’s liaison to Prince William Water and Quantico Marine Corps Base.

She most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer. Before that she was director of Development Services from 2023 to 2025, overseeing more than 160 employees and a $26.5 million annual budget.

“Mandi has demonstrated an exceptional ability to bring people together, navigate complex challenges and find innovative ways to improve how we serve our community,” Shorter said.

Moseley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and is working on a Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University.