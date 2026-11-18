<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3333401/">Manassas 11th Grader Turns Painful Periods Into Gi | RSS.com</a>

An 11th grader at Virginia Virtual Academy in Manassas turned her own painful periods into a Girl Scout Gold Award project that builds period pantries and teaches other girls what most health classes skip.

Abigail, 16, has raised about $2,700 for Northern Virginia Family Service, partnered with local food pantries, and led four workshops at the Prince William County Central Library. On the latest Potomac Local News podcast she talks about the Gold Award process, her goal of turning Power to the Period into a nonprofit, and why she wants to study history in college.

Listen to the full conversation above. More local stories every day at 4 p.m. in the free Potomac Local News newsletter.