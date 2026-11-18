Manassas Park Manassas Park budget administrator reports expected Q1 numbers as ARPA deadline nears By PLN News Published November 18, 2026 at 10:21PM Manassas Park City Hall This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Budget #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas Park Governing Body #Originals