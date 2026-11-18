Gospel Sound Challenge in Dumfries aims to help families this Christmas

Holy Rhythm Dance Studio, a Christian nonprofit based in Woodbridge, will hold its first Gospel Sound Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Potomac Shores Middle School auditorium in Dumfries.

The studio said gospel singers of all ages from across the DMV will compete for awards, with funds raised going to families in need this Christmas. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door, and can be purchased through the studio’s online shop. The event flyer says contestants include church members from Woodbridge; Fairfax; District Heights, Maryland; and Upper Marlboro, Maryland.