Republic Services will begin trash collection in Dumfries on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Town of Dumfries said.

New trash and recycling bins are scheduled for delivery the week of Nov. 16. Bates Trucking & Trash Removal’s last pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25. Under the new schedule, trash will be collected Tuesdays and Fridays starting Dec. 1, recycling on Fridays starting Dec. 4, and yard waste on Thursdays starting Dec. 3. Residents may put trash in the new bins beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, but there will be no collection that day.

Carts should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on collection days. The town posted answers to common questions at dumfriesva.gov/trash-recycling and said residents with questions can call 703-221-3400, option 4.