The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Raven Road over Accokeek Creek in Stafford County on Monday after a routine inspection found significant deterioration in key elements. The single-lane bridge, on the state-maintained portion of Route 609, carries an average of 230 vehicles a day. VDOT barricaded both approaches to the bridge.
The agency is developing a project and schedule to reopen the crossing. Details on a repair or replacement will be released in a future notice and posted on the VDOT website. The bridge was last inspected in November 2025 and was posted with weight limits of 17 tons for single-unit vehicles and 28 tons for tractor-trailers.
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Full press release:
A bridge on Route 609 (Raven Road) over Accokeek Creek in Stafford County was closed today by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for motorist safety after a routine inspection identified significant deterioration in key bridge elements.
Raven Road has been barricaded at both bridge approaches.
An average of 230 vehicles a day cross the single-lane bridge, located on the state-maintained portion of Raven Road.
VDOT is developing a project and schedule to reopen the Accokeek Creek bridge. Information on a bridge repair or replacement schedule will be shared through a news release and posted to vdot.virginia.gov once it is available.
Prior to the inspection today, the bridge was last inspected in November 2025. The bridge was posted with a vehicle weight limit of 17 tons for single-unit vehicles and 28 tons for tractor-trailers.
About the district
VDOT’s 14-county Fredericksburg District includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties in the Fredericksburg area; Northumberland, Richmond, Lancaster and Westmoreland counties in the Northern Neck; Essex, Gloucester, King & Queen, King William, Mathews and Middlesex counties in the Middle Peninsula.
For more information, visit VDOT’s website at vdot.virginia.gov. View traffic information at 511.vdot.virginia.gov. Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).