The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Raven Road over Accokeek Creek in Stafford County on Monday after a routine inspection found significant deterioration in key elements. The single-lane bridge, on the state-maintained portion of Route 609, carries an average of 230 vehicles a day. VDOT barricaded both approaches to the bridge.

The agency is developing a project and schedule to reopen the crossing. Details on a repair or replacement will be released in a future notice and posted on the VDOT website. The bridge was last inspected in November 2025 and was posted with weight limits of 17 tons for single-unit vehicles and 28 tons for tractor-trailers.

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