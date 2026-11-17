<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3301247/">Christmas in Potomac Local Land: Holiday Events from Occoquan, Manassas, Dumfries, Fredericksburg, and Stafford | RSS.com</a>

Dumfries will hold its tree lighting on November 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garrison Park, followed by a turkey and food giveaway on Monday, November 23, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (or listed as noon to 3 p.m. at Jeff Simpson Community Center, 17757 Main Street, on the town calendar), Tasia Washington, the town’s new director of recreation and civic engagement, said on the Potomac Local Podcast.

The 52nd annual holiday parade will take place with the theme “Miracle on Main Street” and run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

The parade starts at POVA Church, runs through the Williamstown neighborhood, empties onto Main Street, and ends at Garrison Park for after-party entertainment. Mayor Derrick R. Wood leads the town.

Looking ahead, Overlook Park near The Rose is being finalized and is expected to open in 2027, giving the town its third park.

Merchant Park next to the William Spots Museum remains a favorite for its gazebo and wooded setting, while Garrison Park behind Town Hall has hosted large events including Juneteenth.

Town events calendar: dumfriesva.gov/events.

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