Former Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary has withdrawn from the 2027 race for Virginia Senate District 27, citing a need to rebuild personal relationships and strengthen ties with local Democratic organizations after a difficult personal season.

In a press release dated Nov. 16, 2026, and posted to her campaign X account, Gary said she has made progress in “rebuilding and finding my footing again” but believes “reconnecting with the community that has always been the foundation of my public service deserves more of my time and attention.” She described the decision as “not a retreat from public service” but a chance to focus on grassroots relationships and “build a stronger foundation for whatever comes next.”

The withdrawal continues a pattern of entries and exits over the past two years. Gary first said in late December 2024 that her term on the Stafford Board of Supervisors would be her last. She later reversed course, entered the Aquia District re-election race as an independent, then withdrew in August 2025 and endorsed Democrat Maya Guy, who won the seat. In October 2025 she announced a run for the 2027 Senate seat as a Democrat — her second bid after finishing third as an independent in 2023.

Potomac Local News has previously reported on two police responses to Gary’s home in 2025. On Oct. 18, 2025, deputies were called shortly after midnight for a domestic disturbance. A Stafford County Sheriff’s Office report listed the case as assault and battery of a family member under Virginia Code § 18.2-57.2, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Alcohol was noted as a contributing factor and a juvenile was involved. The case was cleared with arrest; Gary was released to a responsible adult rather than booked into jail. She later told a WTTG-TV podcast that the incident stemmed from yelling, that no one was injured, and that she was not given a sobriety test.

A second incident occurred on Dec. 16, 2025. According to a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office FOIA arrest report obtained by Potomac Local News, Gary was arrested at 6:17 a.m. at her residence on Dons Way and charged again with assault and battery of a family member. She was processed and released. The arrest came the same day the Board of Supervisors honored her with a proclamation for her service. A prior court date tied to the October case had been scheduled for Feb. 19, 2026.

District 27, held by Republican Sen. Tara Durant, includes all of Fredericksburg and portions of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Durant won the seat in November 2023 with 34,180 votes (48.11%), defeating Democrat Joel Griffin (32,927 votes, 46.35%) and Gary (3,282 votes, 4.62%), according to the Virginia Public Access Project. VPAP lists the district as competitive.

Gary’s withdrawal leaves the 2027 Democratic nomination open. VPAP’s candidate page still listed her as a Democratic candidate as of the release date, with no funds raised reported for the 2027 effort.