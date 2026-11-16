Manassas City Public Schools ranks 125th out of Virginia’s 131 school divisions on the latest SchoolDigger ranking of SOL math and reading proficiency, a position that underscores the intensive support designations several campuses continue to carry even as all schools remain fully accredited.

Division-wide Standards of Learning pass rates for 2025–26 stood at 57% in reading and 56% in math. Statewide averages were roughly 74.5% in reading and 72.9% in math. SchoolDigger’s ranking places Manassas better than about 4% of Virginia districts.

Against that backdrop, five principals laid out school-level School Performance and Support Framework scores and continuous improvement plans at the Nov. 10 School Board meeting. All nine Manassas schools are fully accredited. Six improved their overall SPSF index scores from the prior year, and five now sit in the Meets Expectations range (80–89). No school reached Distinguished (90+). Targeted Support and Improvement designations for students with disabilities still push several campuses into intensive support or Approaching Expectations labels on the published framework.

Montell Brown, principal at one of the campuses facing intensive support, reported an SPSF score of 75.7. The school is using Seven Steps language-rich classroom practices, SuccessMaker, and co-planning time focused on students with disabilities to address the TSI subgroups driving the label.

Dr. Donald Frischkorn reported a 79.5 SPSF score. Strategies center on AVID structures and expanded co-planning between general education and special education teachers to raise performance in the TSI groups.

Juliette Finnegan reported a 76.8 SPSF score. The plan emphasizes language-rich classrooms and targeted interventions for students with disabilities, the subgroup that keeps the school in intensive support despite gains in the overall index.

Jen Chapman reported an 81.8 SPSF score, placing the school in Meets Expectations. The campus continues AVID implementation and co-planning focused on the TSI subgroup so the published label can move out of Approaching Expectations.

Dave Rupert reported the highest of the five scores at 83.5. The school is sustaining Meets Expectations work while tightening support for students with disabilities through co-planning and intervention blocks.

George C. Round Elementary remains in year two of Comprehensive Support and Improvement. Baldwin Intermediate and Grace E. Metz Middle carry Needs Intensive Support labels because of TSI designations for students with disabilities. Mayfield Intermediate and Osbourn High sit at Approaching Expectations for the same reason.

Board members heard the principals describe the same core tools across the five schools: Seven Steps language-rich classrooms, SuccessMaker, AVID, and structured co-planning between general and special education staff. The presentations framed those strategies as the division’s response to both the low division ranking and the school-level TSI labels that continue to shape how the SPSF results are published.