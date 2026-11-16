Manassas Manassas City Council dissolves Business Council on consent agenda By PLN News Published November 16, 2026 at 8:12AM Downtown Manassas (file photo). Photo: Harrison Keely / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Originals