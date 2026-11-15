Southern Serenity Jewelry opens on Battle Street in Old Town Manassas

Southern Serenity Jewelry and Gifts, owned by Darcy, opened in late October at 9411 Battle Street in Old Town Manassas. Darcy makes most of the jewelry herself, custom pieces in many styles, and the new shop also carries gifts and a children’s line, Little Divas & Dolls.

Southern Serenity Jewelry and Gifts recently opened at 9411 Battle Street in Old Town Manassas. The shop is new, and it fills a spot that had been vacant. The owner, Darcy, spent time researching the area before she decided to take the space, and she is excited to be in Old Town!

The heart of the shop is the jewelry: Darcy makes most of the pieces herself. The pieces are custom made, and there are many styles to choose from, which is easy to see in the displays. Pieces are set out on cards that read “Southern Serenity Jewelry, Handmade in Virginia.” The shop’s Instagram profile describes original, hand-crafted designs made with high-quality materials, and a commitment to creating affordable jewelry. Shoppers looking for a gift, or for something made to order, will find a lot of variety in a small downtown space. That handmade work is the reason many people will stop in.

A children’s line, Little Divas & Dolls, sits alongside the adult jewelry. In a Nov. 13 Instagram post, the shop called it “a Southern Serenity Jewelry Original line” and said it created matching sets of necklaces and hair accessories for girls and their dolls. The boutique is not only a jewelry counter, they also feature scarves, dresses, pillows, candles, other home goods, and tea towels with a Manassas design.

The Battle Street storefront itself dates only to late October, but the Southern Serenity Jewelry name has been around locally. The business has been a jewelry vendor at the Occoquan Arts and Crafts Show in fall 2012, in 2013, and at the spring and fall shows in 2014.

On Nov. 13, the shop posted its address and hours on Instagram: closed Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m.; Friday, noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Hours may vary. After Black Friday and through the holidays, Darcy will be open on Mondays and will stay open into the evenings, a useful window for anyone downtown doing holiday shopping (or eating downtown). Because the schedule can change, it is worth checking the shop’s Instagram, @southernserenityjewelry, before you go.

Submitted by Deron Blevins

This article was submitted through Locals Only News, a member-supported community news service exclusively for our members.