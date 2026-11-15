Haymarket: Thanksgiving trash collection delayed a day; trees picked up in January

Thursday and Friday trash collections in Haymarket will be delayed by one day over Thanksgiving, the Town of Haymarket said, relaying guidance from American Disposal Services.

Christmas trees will be collected during the first two weeks of January on regular yard-waste days. Leaves and grass must go in biodegradable paper bags or clearly marked containers, and brush must be bundled and no longer than 4 feet, with a limit of 10 bags and 10 bundles per pickup. Recyclables should be placed loose in the recycling container, and cardboard should be flattened. American Disposal Services can be reached at 703-368-0500.