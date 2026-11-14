The Stafford Christmas Parade returns to Pratt Park on Saturday, December 19, at 3 p.m. with the theme “Home for the Holidays – A Country Christmas.”

Presented by the Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair, the parade starts and finishes at the YMCA gate entrance at 120 River Road. Lineup is behind the baseball field. The judging stage is near the bathrooms at the River Road entrance.

The event runs rain, shine, or light snow. Alcohol is prohibited. Dogs are welcome on a leash if they are crowd-friendly.

Parking at the main 120 River Road entrance closes at 2:30 p.m. Parking at the YMCA on Butler Road is open for a walk to Pratt Park until 2:45 p.m. Crossing the parade route is not allowed after the 3 p.m. start. Handicap parking is available at the Pratt Park River Road entrance.

Participants pick up parade numbers between noon and 2 p.m. Food vendors will be on site.

For more information or to sponsor, contact Gordon Shelton at 540-840-8992 or [email protected].