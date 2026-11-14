Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Highway in Gainesville

Prince William County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lee Highway and Pageland Lane in Gainesville.
Officers responded about 12:23 a.m. Saturday to the intersection after a 2023 Hyundai Tucson traveling north on Lee Highway at a high rate of speed veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Assiatou Barry, 39, of Loudoun County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
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Full press release:
Fatal Crash Investigation- On November 14 at 12:23AM, officers responded to the intersection of Lee Hwy and Pageland Ln to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north on Lee Hwy at a high rate of speed when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
Identified:
The deceased driver of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson was identified as Assiatou Barry, 39, of Loudoun
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online.