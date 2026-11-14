Driver dies after single-vehicle crash on Lee Highway in Gainesville

Prince William County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lee Highway and Pageland Lane in Gainesville.

Officers responded about 12:23 a.m. Saturday to the intersection after a 2023 Hyundai Tucson traveling north on Lee Highway at a high rate of speed veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Assiatou Barry, 39, of Loudoun County, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

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