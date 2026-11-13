Stafford

Stafford School Board names Advit Gude and Janice Garcia as 2027 student representatives

By PLN News
Outgoing student representatives Ta’Layah Davis and Safdar Qureshi with newly appointed 2027 representatives Janice Garcia and Advit Gude following the Nov. 10 Stafford County School Board meeting. Photo: Stafford County Public Schools

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