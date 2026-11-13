Stafford School Board names Advit Gude and Janice Garcia as 2027 student representatives

Go to Former city councilor’s soccer team nets $75,000 from the city

Former city councilor’s soccer team nets $75,000 from the city

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Go to Stafford opens two 24/7 food kiosks at North Stafford High and Shirley Heim Middle with Amazon and food bank

Stafford opens two 24/7 food kiosks at North Stafford High and Shirley Heim Middle with Amazon and food bank

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Go to Osbourn High graduate James Stuart among victims of D.C. Logan Circle shooting

Osbourn High graduate James Stuart among victims of D.C. Logan Circle shooting

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Go to Parents press Fredericksburg school board on disability accommodations and nepotism policy loopholes

Parents press Fredericksburg school board on disability accommodations and nepotism policy loopholes

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