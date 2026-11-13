Stafford Stafford School Board names Advit Gude and Janice Garcia as 2027 student representatives By PLN News Published November 13, 2026 at 11:25AM Outgoing student representatives Ta’Layah Davis and Safdar Qureshi with newly appointed 2027 representatives Janice Garcia and Advit Gude following the Nov. 10 Stafford County School Board meeting. Photo: Stafford County Public Schools This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals #Stafford School Board