American Legion Post 290 is collecting shelf-stable and nonperishable food for its annual Holiday Food Basket Program through Dec. 11, Stafford County Public Schools said.

The program supports the Stafford County Department of Social Services Holiday Program, which provides Thanksgiving and Christmas help to local families in need. Donations can be dropped off at the Alvin York Bandy Administrative Complex, 31 Stafford Ave. Volunteers to sort and pack donations can sign up at staffordpost290.org.