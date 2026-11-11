Stafford Stafford schools project continued enrollment decline; staff recommends delaying new elementary builds By PLN News Published November 11, 2026 at 11:41PM Kindergarten students get off the bus at Park Ridge Elementary School on "transition day," Monday, August 11, 2025. [Photo: Stafford County Public Schools] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford County Public Schools