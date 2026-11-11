Stafford

Stafford schools project continued enrollment decline; staff recommends delaying new elementary builds

By PLN News
Kindergarten students get off the bus at Park Ridge Elementary School on "transition day," Monday, August 11, 2025. [Photo: Stafford County Public Schools]

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