Manassas Chorale heads to Carnegie Hall for America’s 250th anniversary

Members of the Manassas Chorale are heading to Carnegie Hall for a November 16 concert celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, the Manassas Journal reports.

The performance, Spirit of Freedom, features Joseph M. Martin’s The Four Freedoms with the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra. Members leave Friday for weekend rehearsals before Monday’s 7 p.m. show. Artistic director Rebecca “Becky” Verner said Martin already knew the group’s abilities. The Chorale, founded in 1994, has performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center before.