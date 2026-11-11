Early look at Kalahari resort in Spotsylvania County, which opens Thursday

Visitors will walk past life-sized statues of elephants, giraffes and zebras before entering the lobby when Kalahari Resorts & Conventions — Spotsylvania opens Thursday, WTOP reports.

“We’ve got one chance to make an amazing first impression,” said Jeff Oliveri, the assistant general manager.

The 135-acre resort just off I-95’s Thornburg exit 118 has more than 907 guest rooms, Virginia’s largest indoor water park (175,000 square feet), and 150,000 square feet of convention space. Spotsylvania County projects $7 million a year in tax revenue above the incentives it offered. The property was in a soft opening during WTOP’s Tuesday visit ahead of Thursday’s grand opening.