Stafford

Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace closes after 23 years

By PLN News
The Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace on Wednesday evening
The Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace on Wednesday evening. Credit Potomac Local News.

The Applebee’s restaurant at Stafford Marketplace has closed for operations after more than 23 years.

A sign posted on the front door at 1000 Stafford Market Place, Stafford, VA 22556, reads: “This Applebee’s restaurant at 1000 Stafford Market Place, Stafford, VA 22556 is now closed for operations. We have proudly served this community for over 23 years. We appreciate your ongoing patronage, & hope you’ll visit us at our next closest location: 2851 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.”

A sign on the front door at the Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace
A sign on the front door at the Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace. Credit Potomac Local News.

Photos taken Wednesday evening show the exterior signage and lights still on, but the dining room empty. Booths and chairs are stacked, and some equipment has been moved. The company’s location page lists the Stafford restaurant as closed every day of the week.

The dining room at the Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace on Wednesday evening
The dining room at the Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace on Wednesday evening. Credit Potomac Local News.

Applebee’s says the Stafford location opened on October 20, 2003. The next closest Applebee’s, at 2851 Plank Road in Fredericksburg, remains open, according to the company’s site.

Applebee’s has not issued a public statement on the closure.

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