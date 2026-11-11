Applebee’s at Stafford Marketplace closes after 23 years

The Applebee’s restaurant at Stafford Marketplace has closed for operations after more than 23 years.

A sign posted on the front door at 1000 Stafford Market Place, Stafford, VA 22556, reads: “This Applebee’s restaurant at 1000 Stafford Market Place, Stafford, VA 22556 is now closed for operations. We have proudly served this community for over 23 years. We appreciate your ongoing patronage, & hope you’ll visit us at our next closest location: 2851 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.”

Photos taken Wednesday evening show the exterior signage and lights still on, but the dining room empty. Booths and chairs are stacked, and some equipment has been moved. The company’s location page lists the Stafford restaurant as closed every day of the week.

Applebee’s says the Stafford location opened on October 20, 2003. The next closest Applebee’s, at 2851 Plank Road in Fredericksburg, remains open, according to the company’s site.

Applebee’s has not issued a public statement on the closure.