Take Me Home Tuesday: Oak and Mira

Two local shelter pets are waiting for homes this Take Me Home Tuesday.

Oak — Stafford County Animal Shelter

Stafford County Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Oak, a petite girl ready for her second chance. The shelter is at 26 Frosty Lane, Stafford, VA 22554. Call 540-658-7387. Adoption hours are Monday–Friday 11 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Meet Oak, a petite and unique-looking girl who is ready for her second chance! Oak arrived at the shelter with her buddy, Maple, weighing just 28 pounds and severely underweight. With regular meals and plenty of care from our staff, she has put on weight and is looking much better. Oak is a friendly girl with the potential to become an amazing lifelong companion. She loves food, and given her past, who can blame her? She also enjoys playing with her toys. Oak will need some patience and guidance as she adjusts to life in a home. She could use basic training, including learning to walk nicely on a leash, taking treats gently, and a refresher on house-training. We do not know her history with cats or children. We may never know Oak’s full story, but we do know that at some point in her life, she knew what it was like to be a cherished member of a family. Somewhere along the way, she lost that. Oak deserves the chance to find a family who will love her and give her the stable, happy home she has been missing. She has already come so far, and now she is ready for the next chapter of her life. Could Oak be the companion you have been looking for? Important adoption information: Oak has not yet been spayed, so potential adopters must currently live in Stafford, King George, Spotsylvania, Prince William, Fauquier, Caroline, Culpeper, or the City of Fredericksburg. Her adoption fee is $45, and adoptions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring a picture ID and proof of your current address at the time of adoption.

Mira — Spotsylvania Animal Shelter

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is looking for a home for Mira, a 2-year-old girl who thrives with another dog. The shelter is at 450 TV Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Call 540-507-7459. Adoption viewing hours are Tuesday–Saturday 12 p.m.–4 p.m.; closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.

At two years old, this gorgeous girl is still figuring out just how big and wonderful the world can be. On her own, Mira can be a little hesitant and uncertain, but with another dog, she opens up and has great fun. Mira lights up and her confidence soars. She quickly learns that life isn’t so intimidating after all. Mira has been giving us a glimpse into her playful side lately. She is discovering just how good life can be, and is ready for life with a family. Since Mira thrives with a canine partner in crime, we would love to see her adopted with one. You can meet her today between 12-4pm at the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Potomac Local is looking for a sponsor for Take Me Home Tuesday. This feature reaches 82,000 readers in the Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge region. Contact Uriah for details. Go adopt a loving pet.