Stafford

Stafford proposes ambulance rate hike to 135% of Medicare levels after rates sat frozen since 2013

By PLN News
Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News]

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