Stafford Stafford proposes ambulance rate hike to 135% of Medicare levels after rates sat frozen since 2013 By PLN News Published November 10, 2026 at 7:55PM Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Fire and Rescue #Locals Only