Manassas Manassas council approves Center Street MIFCO rezoning 3-1 after reconsideration By PLN News Published November 10, 2026 at 1:00PM A north elevation of the proposed apartments and parking garage at 9007 Center Street in downtown Manassas, dated Oct. 8, 2026. The historic Meredith House is shown at left. (Rendering: Penney Design Group via City of Manassas) This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas #Manassas City Council #Originals