Manassas

Manassas council approves Center Street MIFCO rezoning 3-1 after reconsideration

By PLN News
Architectural elevation of a brick apartment building and parking garage along Center Street in Manassas
A north elevation of the proposed apartments and parking garage at 9007 Center Street in downtown Manassas, dated Oct. 8, 2026. The historic Meredith House is shown at left. (Rendering: Penney Design Group via City of Manassas)

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