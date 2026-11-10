Jury finds Naresh Bhatt guilty of first-degree murder

A Prince William County jury found Naresh Bhatt guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, InsideNoVa reported Tuesday.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on three counts: first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and defilement of a dead body. Sentencing is set for March 12, 2027.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, a Manassas Park nurse, was last heard from July 29, 2024. Her body has never been found. Bhatt, 39, testified last week that she died by suicide and that he dismembered and disposed of her body.

In Virginia, first-degree murder is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.