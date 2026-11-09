Manassas Manassas and Manassas Park backed Democrats and the abortion amendment by wider margins than in 2024 By PLN News Published November 9, 2026 at 10:53AM | Updated November 9, 2026 at 11:48AM A Virginia Public Access Project map shows unofficial locality results on the constitutional amendment to add a right to abortion, as of Nov. 9, 2026. Orange shades indicate yes majorities; purple shades indicate no majorities. Yes led statewide 62.60% to 37.40%, with all precincts reporting. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Elections #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas #Manassas Park #Originals