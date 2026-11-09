Manassas

Manassas and Manassas Park backed Democrats and the abortion amendment by wider margins than in 2024

By PLN News
A Virginia Public Access Project map shows unofficial locality results on the constitutional amendment to add a right to abortion, as of Nov. 9, 2026. Orange shades indicate yes majorities; purple shades indicate no majorities. Yes led statewide 62.60% to 37.40%, with all precincts reporting.

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