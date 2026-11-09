Historic Manassas Holiday Events from the Potomac Local Podcast

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/potomaclocalnews/3301247/">Christmas in Potomac Local Land: Holiday Events from Occoquan, Manassas, Dumfries, Fredericksburg, and Stafford | RSS.com</a>

Historic Manassas, Inc. will start the holiday season with November Small Business Week promotions beginning around November 20 and continuing into December, Maria Bob, events and community engagement manager at Historic Manassas, Inc., said on the Potomac Local Podcast.

The promotions are expected to include an advent calendar-style series of giveaways. On December 4, Santa Lights Manassas will take place alongside a holiday market in the Manassas Train Depot parking lot (9431 West Street / 9024 Prince William Street area).

Santa arrives on the VRE train shortly after 6 p.m. (around the 6:19 train), lights up Historic Manassas, and holds a meet-and-greet. TD Bank sponsors the event. Entertainment begins around 5:15–5:30 p.m.; the tree-lighting ceremony is about 6:30 p.m. Food, drinks, hot chocolate, and free wagon rides are available.

The Harris Pavilion ice rink opens around the same time (weather permitting). The market runs roughly 4 to 8 p.m.

The following day, December 5, the Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stanley Martin Homes, marks its 80th year with the theme “80 Years. Still Sleighin’.” It steps off at 10 a.m. and typically draws thousands.

Councilman Ralph J. Smith is the grand marshal. The route generally starts on Mathis Avenue near Carriage Lane or Reb Yank Drive, turns onto Sudley Road, continues along Prescott Avenue and Center Street through Historic Downtown, turns onto Peabody Street, and ends near the Courthouse on Lee Avenue or Mosby Street. Details at gmchristmasparade.org.

If you haven’t been to Manassas in a while, new businesses include Sleepy Dragon bookstore and Gathered on Center, which has begun offering consignment. The ice skating rink at Harris Pavilion is open again this year after being closed last year.

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