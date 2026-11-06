Things Are Heating Up: Stafford Hot Yoga & Wellness Opens on Garrisonville Road

Stafford Hot Yoga & Wellness is bringing yoga, movement, and community activities together at 971 Garrisonville Road in Stafford.

Stafford Hot Yoga & Wellness, owned by Krista Shellenberger and business partner Steve, celebrated its grand opening Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, with a community open house and complimentary yoga classes.

The studio offers hot and non-heated yoga, with plans to expand its programming beyond traditional yoga classes.

“We’re all about the community and wellness initiatives,” Shellenberger said during the opening.

Among the planned offerings are a community garden, country line dancing, and what the owners describe as “not-your-average bingo night.”

The business also hopes to work with local small businesses, including those producing locally grown food, herbal remedies, tinctures, and other goods.

Shellenberger said the goal is to create a welcoming space for everyone, including people who may not be interested in yoga but want to participate in other activities. “Everybody is welcome, and you don’t even have to be into yoga because we have so many other offerings that we’re doing here,” she said.

The grand opening included opportunities to tour the studio, meet instructors, and participate in complimentary classes.

Stafford Hot Yoga & Wellness is located at 971 Garrisonville Road. More information about classes and offerings is available at staffordhotyoga.com.