From Woodbridge to a Navy warship: Sailor serves aboard USS Mahan

Seaman Apprentice Emmanuella Iggy, a 2021 graduate of Woodbridge High School, is serving as an operations specialist aboard the USS Mahan, a Navy destroyer based at Naval Station Norfolk.

Iggy, who joined the Navy two years ago seeking structure and productivity, recently completed a deployment that included Operation Epic Fury and identified more than 200 surface contacts. She credits her mother, Uchenna Grace Sheref, for raising her with strong values.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach provided the following:

Seaman Apprentice Emmanuella Iggy, a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Mahan, a Navy destroyer operating out of Naval Station Norfolk.

Iggy graduated from Woodbridge High School in 2021.

“My mom is a very strong-willed person,” Iggy said. “She brought me up to be grateful, to obey instructions and to be a good friend. Those lessons have helped me make a lot of friends here in the Navy.”

Iggy joined the Navy two years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted structure for my life,” Iggy said. “I was going through a lot of mental struggles by myself, and I wanted something to push me and be productive. I’m grateful the Navy has helped me with all of those things.”

Today, Iggy serves as an operations specialist.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a Phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard Mahan. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry, along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available from the Navy.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Iggy has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of completing my last deployment,” Iggy said. “We participated in Operation Epic Fury, and I finished a lot of my qualifications. I also identified more than 200 surface contacts.”

Iggy serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving means doing what is best, following orders, being there for people because we’re all a family and having a sense of community,” Iggy said. “I have pride in my service, and I am thankful that I am able to do this.”

Iggy is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my mom, Uchenna Grace Sheref,” Iggy said. “She’s everything to me. If she didn’t have me, she probably would have joined the Nigerian military. She taught me everything I needed to know and showed me how to have a fulfilling life.”

Iggy offered words of advice to those considering a career in the Navy.

“I feel like if I didn’t choose the Navy, I wouldn’t be as productive and be able to accomplish what I’ve done,” Iggy added. “It’s changed my life for the better, and it’s made me accountable. I’ve learned lessons I will keep with me forever.”