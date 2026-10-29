Quantico lists live-fire training through Nov. 13

Marine Corps Base Quantico listed live-fire training from Oct. 29 through Nov. 13, including overnight operations, the base said.

The schedule:

Oct. 29, 7 a.m. to Oct. 30, 3 a.m.: live-fire demolition 50 pounds and below (non-fragmenting), missiles and rockets, 60 mm and 81 mm mortars, fragmentation grenades, MK19 and 7.62 mm and below.

Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to midnight: demolition 5 pounds and below (non-fragmenting), 155 mm howitzers and 81 mm mortars.

Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to midnight: same as Nov. 2.

Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to midnight: demolition 50 pounds and below (non-fragmenting), 155 mm howitzers and 81 mm mortars.

Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.: demolition 50 pounds and below (non-fragmenting).

Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: demolition 50 pounds and below (non-fragmenting).

Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: demolition 50 pounds and below (non-fragmenting).

The base said schedules can change and residents can expect some noise because training is continuous. Noise advisories are posted on the Marine Corps Base Quantico website.